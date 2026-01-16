L'ex presidente sudcoreano Yoon Suk Yeol si presenta oggi davanti al tribunale per la prima volta in relazione alle accuse penali legate alla dichiarazione di stato di emergenza militare. L'udienza rappresenta un passaggio importante nel procedimento giudiziario che riguarda le sue decisioni durante il suo mandato. La vicenda evidenzia le sfide legali e politiche che coinvolgono figure di spicco del paese.

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to face the first court ruling on Friday stemming from criminal charges over his failed martial law attempt, a case that could result in a long prison sentence if he is found guilty. Yoon could receive a sentence of up to 10 years in jail if he is convicted on charges that include obstructing officials from executing an arrest warrant against him in January when he barricaded himself inside his residential compound and ordered the security service to block investigators. Yoon, who is currently being held in the Seoul Detention Center, also faces allegations of falsifying official documents when he declared martial law in December 2024, claiming he planned to restore democratic order to the country that was under siege from the majority opposition and “anti-state” forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea’s ex-president Yoon faces first court ruling over martial law

