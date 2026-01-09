South Korea’s President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung visiterà il Giappone il 13 e 14 gennaio per un vertice con la prima ministra Sanae Takaichi. L'incontro mira a rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi e discutere questioni di interesse comune. La visita rappresenta un’occasione importante per promuovere il dialogo e la cooperazione tra Corea del Sud e Giappone.

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee’s office . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

South Korean president weighs apology to North Korea over allegations of leafleting and drone use - SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he’s weighing a possible apology to North Korea over suspicions that his ousted conservative predecessor intentionally ... yahoo.com

