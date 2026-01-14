At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s northeast
Un incidente in Thailandia ha causato il deragliamento di un treno, provocando almeno 12 vittime. Un ponteggio di costruzione è caduto sulla ferrovia, interrompendo il traffico e causando danni significativi. L’incidente si è verificato nella regione nord-est del paese, mentre le autorità stanno indagando sulle cause e sulle circostanze dell’accaduto.
BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A train traveling from Thailand’s capital to the country’s northeast was derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane fell on top of one o. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Leggi anche: About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says
Leggi anche: UN rights office says hundreds killed in Iran protests
At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s northeast; Minneapolis, almeno 30 arresti nelle proteste per l’omicidio dell’attivista uccisa dagli agenti Ice; Zelensky, 'un morto nel raid russo sull'ospedale a Kiev'; Iran Crackdown Turns Deadly: at Least 2,000 Killed in Two Weeks.
At least 12 killed, 30 injured after crane falls on train, derailing it in Thailand's northeast - At least 12 killed, 30 injured after crane falls on train, derailing it in Thailand's northeast ... indiatoday.in
At Least 12 Killed After Crane Falls on Train in Thailand's Northeast - ?A train traveling ?from Thailand's capital to the country's northeast was derailed ?on Wednesday ... usnews.com
One killed, two injured in Ukraine's drone attack in Russia's border region Click the link in the comments below. - facebook.com facebook
È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.