At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s northeast

Un incidente in Thailandia ha causato il deragliamento di un treno, provocando almeno 12 vittime. Un ponteggio di costruzione è caduto sulla ferrovia, interrompendo il traffico e causando danni significativi. L’incidente si è verificato nella regione nord-est del paese, mentre le autorità stanno indagando sulle cause e sulle circostanze dell’accaduto.

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A train traveling from Thailand's capital to the country's northeast was derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane fell on top of one o.

