Over half of Ukrainians oppose pulling back in return for security poll shows
Un nuovo sondaggio evidenzia che oltre la metà degli abitanti dell'Ucraina si oppone fermamente all'eventualità di ritirare le truppe nelle aree controllate nel Donetsk orientale. I risultati riflettono le opinioni della popolazione riguardo alle decisioni strategiche e alla sicurezza nel contesto del conflitto in corso. Questi dati offrono uno spunto di riflessione sulle percezioni pubbliche in una delle zone più interessate dal conflitto.
KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A majority of Ukrainians would strongly oppose withdrawing troops from the part of the eastern Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv in exchange for European and U.S. security guarantees, a poll released on Friday indicated. Ukraine is under U.S. pressure to agree quickly to a peace deal, but has refused to accept Russian demands that it cede land it still controls in eastern Donbas, a large mineral-rich industrial area comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to the poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 54% of Ukrainians categorically reject the idea of withdrawing from parts of Donbas in return for security reassurances from allies. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
