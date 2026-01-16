Un nuovo sondaggio evidenzia che oltre la metà degli abitanti dell'Ucraina si oppone fermamente all'eventualità di ritirare le truppe nelle aree controllate nel Donetsk orientale. I risultati riflettono le opinioni della popolazione riguardo alle decisioni strategiche e alla sicurezza nel contesto del conflitto in corso. Questi dati offrono uno spunto di riflessione sulle percezioni pubbliche in una delle zone più interessate dal conflitto.

KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A majority of Ukrainians would strongly oppose withdrawing troops from the part of the eastern Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv in exchange for European and U.S. security guarantees, a poll released on Friday indicated. Ukraine is under U.S. pressure to agree quickly to a peace deal, but has refused to accept Russian demands that it cede land it still controls in eastern Donbas, a large mineral-rich industrial area comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to the poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 54% of Ukrainians categorically reject the idea of withdrawing from parts of Donbas in return for security reassurances from allies. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Over half of Ukrainians oppose pulling back in return for security, poll shows

Leggi anche: Brazil’s Lula leads right-wing rivals ahead of 2026 election, poll shows

Leggi anche: Golf, Schaper fa back to back e vince anche alle Mauritius. Top 25 per due italiani

La pagina raccoglie notizie, link e post provenienti da testate e piattaforme online.

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod region says 600,000 without power, heat, or water after Ukrainian strike; Oreshnik supermissile returns: how Moscow warns Europe and NATO; MEAL TIME. DODI, DRAGA AND THAT JOURNEY THROUGH THE BALKANS; Meloni today at press conference, focus on international crises.

Over half of Ukrainians oppose pulling back in return for security, poll shows - A majority of Ukrainians would strongly oppose withdrawing troops from the part of the eastern Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv in exchange for European and U. reuters.com