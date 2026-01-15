Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha ribadito l’impegno del suo paese verso la pace, sottolineando che l’Ucraina non rappresenta un ostacolo nel processo di dialogo. Questa dichiarazione si inserisce nel contesto delle recenti dichiarazioni di Donald Trump, che hanno sollevato discussioni sulla posizione dell’Ucraina nel quadro delle trattative internazionali. Zelenskiy ha chiarito la volontà di lavorare verso soluzioni pacifiche, mantenendo un atteggiamento costruttivo e dialogante.

“We also talked about diplomatic work with America – Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump, interviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, said he believed Ukraine was less ready than Russia to clinch a deal. Asked why U.S.-led negotiations had not yet resolved the nearly four-year-old war, Trump responded: “Zelenskiy.” Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance became engaged in a shouting match with Zelenskiy in the Oval Office in February 2025, suggesting the Ukrainian leader was not showing gratitude for U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Zelenskiy affirms Ukraine’s commitment to peace after Trump’s remarks

