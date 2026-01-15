Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez ha annunciato l’intenzione di proporre una riforma della legge sul settore idrocarburi. L’obiettivo è facilitare gli investimenti nel settore petrolifero del paese, contribuendo a migliorare la gestione delle risorse e attrarre nuovi capitali. La proposta fa parte di uno sforzo più ampio per riattivare l’economia venezuelana e promuovere una maggiore trasparenza nelle attività petrolifere.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday that she was submitting a proposal to reform the country’s hydrocarbon law, as investors in the U.S. push for easier access to the South American country’s oil industry. The U.S. says around $500 million has already been generated from oil sales under a deal with Caracas and this is being held in U.S.-controlled bank accounts. An industry source familiar with the plan said the main account was located in Qatar. Rodriguez also called for diplomacy with the U.S., marking a shift in historically tense rhetoric between the two countries, and said should she need to travel to Washington, she would do so “walking on her feet, not dragged there. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Venezuela’s Rodriguez proposes oil reform to facilitate investment

Leggi anche: Trump urges US oil giants to repair Venezuela’s ‘rotting’ energy industry

Leggi anche: Exclusive-US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers, sources say

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

Venezuela, Trump benedice il nuovo corso e definisce la Rodriguez "fantastica". Libero anche l'imprenditore italiano Gasperin - facebook.com facebook

Venezuela, la presidente ad interim Rodriguez: “Con Trump telefonata lunga e produttiva”. Il presidente Usa: “È fantastica” - la Repubblica x.com