Greece ha invitato le compagnie di navigazione a rafforzare le misure di sicurezza durante le partenze verso i porti russi nel Mar Nero, a seguito di recenti attacchi con droni che hanno interessato due navi greche. La notifica mira a garantire la sicurezza delle operazioni marittime e a sensibilizzare gli operatori sui rischi crescenti nella zona. È importante adottare precauzioni adeguate in un contesto di tensioni e insicurezza crescente.

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greece has warned its shipping fleet to review their security measures when sailing to Russian Black Sea ports after drone attacks on two Greek. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Greece warns shipping fleet of risks after Black Sea drone attacks

Leggi anche: Sweden urges EU ban on support to Russian oil, gas-shipping fleet

Leggi anche: Kiev affonda un sottomarino russo con un drone subacqueo: cosa sappiamo del Sub Sea Baby

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Greece warns shipping fleet of risks after Black Sea drone attacks - Greece has warned its shipping fleet to review their security measures when sailing to Russian Black Sea ports after drone attacks on two Greek- reuters.com