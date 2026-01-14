Ukraine drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don officials say

Un attacco con droni provenienti dall'Ucraina ha provocato due incendi in un impianto industriale a Rostov-on-Don, in Russia. L'evento ha causato ferite a quattro persone e danni ad alcuni edifici residenziali. L'incidente rappresenta un episodio significativo nel contesto delle tensioni tra i due paesi, evidenziando le ripercussioni sulla sicurezza e sull'infrastruttura della regione.

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire, damages equipment at Tuapse refinery, Russia says - A Ukrainian drone attack injured two people and sparked a fire that was quickly extinguished at the Tuapse oil refinery, the operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar region ... theprint.in

