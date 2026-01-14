Ukraine drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don officials say

Un attacco con droni provenienti dall'Ucraina ha provocato due incendi in un impianto industriale a Rostov-on-Don, in Russia. L'evento ha causato ferite a quattro persone e danni ad alcuni edifici residenziali. L'incidente rappresenta un episodio significativo nel contesto delle tensioni tra i due paesi, evidenziando le ripercussioni sulla sicurezza e sull'infrastruttura della regione.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack overnight caused two fires at an industrial facility, injured four people and damaged apartment buildings in the southern Russ. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

