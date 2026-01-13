US to revoke citizenship of naturalized migrants convicted of fraud Trump says

Il governo degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato la volontà di revocare la cittadinanza a quei immigrati naturalizzati condannati per frode, secondo quanto dichiarato dal presidente Donald Trump. Questa misura mira a rafforzare le norme sulla naturalizzazione e garantire la conformità alle leggi statunitensi. La decisione solleva questioni legali e morali sulla sicurezza e i diritti dei cittadini stranieri negli Stati Uniti.

