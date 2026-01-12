European commissioner says US military takeover of Greenland would be end of NATO
Un commento recente di un commissario europeo sottolinea come un'eventuale acquisizione militare di Groenlandia da parte degli Stati Uniti potrebbe compromettere la stabilità della NATO. La dichiarazione evidenzia l'importanza del rispetto delle alleanze internazionali e delle obbligazioni di difesa condivise tra gli Stati membri dell’Unione Europea e la Danimarca, sottolineando il valore del dialogo e della cooperazione nel mantenimento della sicurezza globale.
SALEN, Sweden, Jan 12 (Reuters) - It would be the end of NATO if the U.S. took Greenland by force and European Union member states are under obligation to come to Denmark. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Onus now on Russia to show it wants peace in Ukraine, says EU’s von der Leyen; Greenland, Nato: 'Threat in the Arctic grows'. The countermeasures Europe is studying to stop Trump; It is Europe’s right to say no if U.S. makes unacceptable proposal, France says; Media: 'Trump considers payments to Greenlanders'. Vance to Europeans: 'Take him seriously'.
Trump Just Threatened a NATO Ally Over Greenland—Here's What Happens Next
