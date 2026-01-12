Australian arts festival decision to bar Palestinian author after Bondi attack spurs boycott

Un festival artistico in Australia ha deciso di escludere un'autrice palestinese in seguito a un attacco a Bondi. Questa scelta ha provocato un boicottaggio tra numerosi scrittori, sollevando questioni sulla libertà di espressione e le influenze politiche nel mondo culturale. La situazione evidenzia le tensioni tra decisioni istituzionali e le reazioni della comunità artistica, aprendo un dibattito su come bilanciare sensibilità geopolitiche e valori culturali.

By Kirsty NeedhamSYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A top Australian arts festival has seen the withdrawal of dozens of writers in a backlash against its decision to bar an Australian Palestinian author after the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as moves to ...

Arts festival faces exodus after dropping Palestian Australian author - Australia's leading Adelaide Festival is battling a slew of artist withdrawals and board resignations after disinviting a Palestinian- hindustantimes.com

Adelaide Festival Sparks National Outcry After Removing Palestinian Advocate Randa Abdel-Fattah, Citing “Cultural Sensitivity” Following Bondi Attack - The Adelaide Festival has sparked national debate after removing prominent Palestinian advocate and academic Randa Abdel- theasialive.com

Ahmed al-Ahmad, un musulmano di 43 anni identificato dai media australiani, ha disarmato uno degli attentatori dell'attacco di Bondi Beach, in cui domenica 14 dicembre sono state uccise 11 persone durante una festa ebraica.

