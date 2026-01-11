Australia bushfires to burn out of control for weeks authorities say
Le autorità australiane hanno annunciato che gli incendi boschivi nel sud-est del paese continueranno a bruciare in modo fuori controllo per diverse settimane. Le operazioni di spegnimento richiederanno tempo e sforzi prolungati, mentre le autorità monitorano la situazione per contenere i danni e garantire la sicurezza delle comunità coinvolte.
SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Sunday it would take firefighters weeks to get on top of bushfires in the country’s southeast that have razed ho. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Australia PM warns of extreme and dangerous weather as bushfires rage in Victoria
Australia PM warns of extreme and dangerous weather as bushfires rage in Victoria.
Australian authorities said on Sunday it would take firefighters weeks to get on top of bushfires in the country's southeast that have razed homes, cut power to thousands
Bushfires are tearing through southeast Australia amid a record-breaking heat wave, destroying homes, cutting electricity, and scorching vast stretches of land. In Victoria, more than 300,000 hectares have already burned, with several major fires still uncontroll - facebook.com facebook
