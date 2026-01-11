Le autorità australiane hanno annunciato che gli incendi boschivi nel sud-est del paese continueranno a bruciare in modo fuori controllo per diverse settimane. Le operazioni di spegnimento richiederanno tempo e sforzi prolungati, mentre le autorità monitorano la situazione per contenere i danni e garantire la sicurezza delle comunità coinvolte.

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Sunday it would take firefighters weeks to get on top of bushfires in the country’s southeast that have razed ho. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Australia bushfires to burn out of control for weeks, authorities say - Australian authorities said on Sunday it would take firefighters weeks to get on top of bushfires in the country’s southeast that have razed homes, cut power to thousands of ... internazionale.it