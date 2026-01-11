A thousand Kyiv apartment blocks still without heating after Russian strike
A oltre 1.000 edifici residenziali di Kyiv continuano a essere privi di riscaldamento, a causa di un recente attacco russo che ha danneggiato le infrastrutture della città. La situazione evidenzia le difficoltà nel ripristino dei servizi essenziali e la resistenza della popolazione di fronte alle conseguenze del conflitto.
KYIV, Jan 11 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are still without heating following a devastating Russian attack earlier this w. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
A thousand Kyiv apartment blocks still without heating after Russian strike - More than 1,000 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are still without heating following a devastating Russian attack earlier this week, local authorities said on Sunday. reuters.com
