A oltre 1.000 edifici residenziali di Kyiv continuano a essere privi di riscaldamento, a causa di un recente attacco russo che ha danneggiato le infrastrutture della città. La situazione evidenzia le difficoltà nel ripristino dei servizi essenziali e la resistenza della popolazione di fronte alle conseguenze del conflitto.

A thousand Kyiv apartment blocks still without heating after Russian strike - More than 1,000 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are still without heating following a devastating Russian attack earlier this week, local authorities said on Sunday. reuters.com