La polizia di Dubai ha arrestato Raffaele Imperiale, considerato uno dei principali esponenti della criminalità organizzata italiana, in particolare della camorra. Imperiale è accusato di coinvolgimento in traffico di droga e armi su scala internazionale. L’arresto si inserisce negli sforzi delle autorità per contrastare le attività criminali transnazionali e garantire la sicurezza pubblica.

DUBAI, 25th August, 2021 (WAM) — The Dubai Police have recently arrested one of Italy’s most wanted criminals, Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin of the organised crime syndicate ‘Camorra’, which is involved in drug and weapons trafficking crimes across international borders. The Force also arrested Imperial’s right-hand man Raffaele Mauriello, who is responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations using unlicensed firearms. Both Imperiale and Mauriello are wanted by Italian authorities and Interpol, who have issued Red Notices against them. Dubai Police apprehended Imperiale after they discovered his true identity despite the fact he was impersonating someone else using a fake identity under the name of ‘Antonio Rocco’. 🔗 Leggi su Citypescara.com

Leggi anche: Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’, kingpin of Italian organised crime syndicate

Leggi anche: Police arrest 29 people during overnight protests in Minneapolis

La pagina raccoglie notizie, link e post provenienti da testate e piattaforme online.

Dubai Police Arrest Leader Of Notorious Cross-Border Gang In Global Operation - border criminal gang, known as the Vracarci clan, also called the Witchcrafters. menafn.com

Lesotho Mounted Police Service - facebook.com facebook