Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’ kingpin of Italian organised crime syndicate

Le forze di polizia di Dubai hanno arrestato Raffaele Imperiale, tra i più ricercati criminali italiani, considerato il capo dell'organizzazione criminale 'Camorra'. L'arresto rappresenta un'importante operazione contro il traffico internazionale di droga e armi.

DUBAI, 25th August, 2021 (WAM) — The Dubai Police have recently arrested one of Italy’s most wanted criminals, Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin of the organised crime syndicate ‘Camorra’, which is involved in drug and weapons trafficking crimes across international borders. The Force also arrested Imperial’s right-hand man Raffaele Mauriello, who is responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations using unlicensed firearms. Both Imperiale and Mauriello are wanted by Italian authorities and Interpol, who have issued Red Notices against them. Dubai Police apprehended Imperiale after they discovered his true identity despite the fact he was impersonating someone else using a fake identity under the name of ‘Antonio Rocco’. 🔗 Leggi su Citypescara.com