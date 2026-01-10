police arrest 29 people during overnight protests in minneapolis

Durante la notte a Minneapolis, le forze dell'ordine hanno arrestato 29 persone mentre intervenivano per gestire le proteste contro le politiche di federalizzazione dell'immigrazione. L'evento si è svolto in un contesto di tensione crescente, evidenziando le sfide legate alla gestione delle manifestazioni pubbliche e alle questioni di immigrazione nella città.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Twenty-nine people were arrested overnight as police responded to protests against federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, Mayor J. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

