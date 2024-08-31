I decibel rock dei motori L’adrenalina della F1? Come un riff degli Ac-Dc

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Nel suo ultimo tour va “Sempre tutto bene“, anche se "vorrei che fosse sempre luglio e agosto per stare all’aperto e andare in giro a suonare". Ha cantato il vento, la terra, il fuoco e "ho già pronto il pezzo sul quarto elementonatura, l’acqua, ma c’è tempo, uscirà in autunno". Anche perché Marco Ligabue, un cantautore emiliano, già chitarrista e autore di testi e musiche di RIO e Little Taver & His Crazy Alligators, oltre che fratello minore di Luciano, questa sera in piazza Italia a Biassono, alle porte dell’autodromo, "arriverò con mille fiamme. Dobbiamo incendiare la serata – promette Ligabue –. In fondo il ’ruggito’ deiè molto".