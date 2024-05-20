Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 20 mag 2024

Playoff NBA | Impresa Timberwolves: da -20 eliminano i campioni in carica. Anche i Pacers alle finali di Conference: la corsa per l’anello (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Il basket al suo meglio. Le semifinali di Conference dei Playoff Nba si concludono con due elimination game ad alta tensione. Due gare 7 che hanno consegnato gli ultimi verdetti per completare il quadro delle finali di Eastern e Western Conference. Gli Indiana Pacers eliminano i (malconci) New York Knicks nella “mecca” del basket e si preparano alla sfida contro i favoriti Boston Celtics. Dall’altra parte, cadono i Denver Nuggets campioni in carica sotto i colpi della sorpresa (Anche se non troppo) Minnesota Timberwolves. I Pacers vincono contro i malconci Knicks Una prestazione “for the ages” direbbero gli americani. Gli Indiana Pacers espugnano con grande merito il ...
