Playoff NBA | Impresa Timberwolves | da -20 eliminano i campioni in carica Anche i Pacers alle finali di Conference | la corsa per l’anello

- NBA Playoff 2024 : Indiana Pacers e Minnesota Timberwolves alle finali di Conference - notte amara per Knicks e Nuggets
Definitivamente completo il quadro delle finali di Conference NBA al termine delle due ultime, e thriller, gare-7 delle serie di semifinale. E, questo va detto, c’è molto di che sorprendersi. Con una sola vincitrice, forse, che nemmeno ha avuto ...
- Basket : playoff Nba - Minnesota in finale di Western conference
I Minnesota Timberwolves hanno eliminato i Denver Nuggets campioni in carica della Nba vincendo in trasferta gara 7 delle semifinali per 98-90, e raggiungendo così i Dallas Mavericks nelle finali della Western conference.
- Basket : playoff Nba - Indiana in finale di Eastern conference
Gli Indiana Pacers si sono qualificati per le finali della Eastern conference, vincendo 130-109 in casa dei New York Knicks nella settima e ultima partita della semifinale: competeranno contro i Boston Celtics per un posto nelle finali Nba.
