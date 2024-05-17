Tony McFarr - morto lo stuntman e controfigura di Chris Prat - attore in lutto

(Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Sono giorni tristi a Hollywood per il mondo deglie dello spettacolo., noto per essere stato ladel celebret, è stato trovato senza vita nella sua abitazione di Orlando, in Florida, all’età di soli 47 anni nella giornata di lunedì 13 maggio, in circostanze non ancora definite. Un terribile evento che ha scosso molto l’t e non solo: la sua scomparsa rappresenta una grave perdita per la comunità degli, che lo ricorda come un professionista talentuoso, irrefrenabile e instancabile.t ha voluto dedicare una lunga storia su Instagram al suo collega e amico, con il quale ha condiviso numerosi set, tra cui ...

Chris Pratt piange la morte del suo stunt-man Tony McFarr:"Sono devastato" - Chris Pratt piange la morte del suo stunt-man tony mcfarr:"Sono devastato" - Chris Pratt ha pubblicato su Instagram un messaggio toccante dedicato al suo ex stunt-man tony mcfarr, scomparso lunedì in Florida a soli 47 anni. La star di Guardiani della Galassia ha ricordato i ...

Chris Pratt pays tribute to Guardians of the Galaxy stunt double Tony McFarr after his death - Chris Pratt pays tribute to Guardians of the Galaxy stunt double tony mcfarr after his death - Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his former Guardians of the Galaxy stunt double, tony mcfarr, who has died at the age of 47. In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, Pratt said he was ...

Chris Pratt 'devastated' as Guardians of the Galaxy co-star dies aged just 47 - Chris Pratt 'devastated' as Guardians of the Galaxy co-star dies aged just 47 - Chris Pratt revealed he was “devastated” to learn about the death of his “friend and former stunt double,” Antonio “tony” mcfarr. The pair previously worked together on Marvel ’s hit film series ...