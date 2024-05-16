Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Tony McFarr - controfigura di Chris Pratt in Guardiani della Galassia e Jurassic Worl - è morto a 47 anni

Tony McFarr

Tony McFarr, controfigura di Chris Pratt in Guardiani della Galassia e Jurassic World, è morto a 47 anni (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Nella giornata del 13 maggio è morto, a soli 47 anni, lo stuntman Tony McFarr, controfigura di Chris Pratt in numerosi film, come Guardiani della Galassia e Jurassic World. Lo stuntman Tony McFarr, controfigura di Chris Pratt nei film dei Guardiani della Galassia e Jurassic World, è morto all'età di 47 anni nella giornata di lunedì 13 maggio. TMZ ha annunciato la triste notizia, poi confermata dal sito della Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home di Merritt Island, in Florida. I ...
