Chris Pratt piange per Tony McFarr - la sua ex controfigur - morto a 47 anni

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt piange per Tony McFarr, la sua ex controfigura, morto a 47 anni (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Chris Pratt ha dedicato un post nelle sue stories di Instagram alla sua ex controfigura, Tony McFarr, morto a soli 47 anni in circostanze non ancora chiarite. Pratt ha ricordato pochi aneddoti di vita vissuta con McFarr, tra cui i tanti momenti di svago vissuti insieme, durante le riprese di molti film, ma anche di un infortunio sul set de I Guardiani della Galassia 2, quando Tony prese una botta sulla testa, ma subito dopo tornò al lavoro. Pratt ha condiviso anche diverse foto in cui lui e McFarr sono insieme sul set, con costumi e look identici. “Sono devastato dalla perdita del mio amico ed ex controfigura Tony McFarr. Abbiamo fatto ...
