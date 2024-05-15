Premier League | quante probabilità ha il Manchester City di NON VINCERE il titolo? Ecco la percentuale

- Manchester United-Newcastle - Premier League : probabili formazioni - pronostici
Manchester United-Newcastle è un recupero della trentaquattresima giornata di Premier League e si gioca mercoledì alle 21:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Ultimissima chiamata per un Manchester United sempre più in crisi e che ...
- Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 - Guardiola ipoteca la Premier League
(Adnkronos) – Il Manchester City vince 2-0 sul campo del Tottenham nella 37esima giornata della Premier League e ipoteca il quarto titolo consecutivo, il sesto negli ultimi 7 anni e il decimo in assoluto. La formazione di Guardiola si impone con ...
- Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 - Guardiola ipoteca la Premier League
(Adnkronos) – Il Manchester City vince 2-0 sul campo del Tottenham nella 37esima giornata della Premier League e ipoteca il quarto titolo consecutivo, il sesto negli ultimi 7 anni e il decimo in assoluto. La formazione di Guardiola si impone con ...
Aston Villa Qualify For UEFA Champions League: Coach Emery Revels In 'Special Day' - Aston Villa Qualify For UEFA Champions league: Coach Emery Revels In 'Special Day' - Aston Villa are back in UEFA's premier club competition for the first time since the 1982-83 season, when they suffered European Cup quarter-final elimination to Juventus ...
Gary Neville reacts to ‘strange’ Man United news which came out earlier this week - Gary Neville reacts to ‘strange’ Man United news which came out earlier this week - It feels like the right time for the 31-year-old to move on, with United looking to bolster their options at centre-back. But Gary Neville has labelled the timing of the announcement as ‘strange’.
£22m Tottenham player accused of being a Man City fan after his performance against them - £22m Tottenham player accused of being a Man City fan after his performance against them - Tottenham lost 2-0 to manchester City on Tuesday evening, but this game so easily could’ve gone the other way.