Premier League | quante probabilità ha il Manchester City di NON VINCERE il titolo? Ecco la percentuale

Premier League

Premier League: quante probabilità ha il Manchester City di NON VINCERE il titolo? Ecco la percentuale (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Premier League e quella probabilità che il Manchester City non vinca il campionato nonostante i vari pronostici per il titolo Con la vittoria in casa Spurs per 2-0 nel recupero della giornata numero 34, doppietta del solito Haaland, il Manchester City ha effettuato il sorpasso sull’Arsenal. Adesso la classifica vede Guardiola avanti di 2 punti
