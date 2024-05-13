Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Harry e Meghan - in Nigeria 72 ore per un finto royal tour | la condanna dei tabloid britannici

Harry Meghan

Harry e Meghan, in Nigeria 72 ore per un “finto” royal tour: la condanna dei tabloid britannici (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Un viaggio in Africa per promuovere gli Invictus Games e i progetti della loro fondazione, oltre che ricostruire l’immagine e recuperare fiducia e consensi della gente. Il soggiorno di Harry e Meghan nella “culla della civiltà” prosegue tra visite a centri che si occupano di salute mentale e confronti con ex militari Nigeriani. Molti, i mutilati nella guerra contro le sommosse islamiche del Paese. Sorrisi, chiacchiere e anche una particolare partita di pallavolo (da seduti) che il duca di Sussex ha giocato, in una mensa ufficiali ad Abuja, contro una squadra di veterani dell’esercito guidata dal capo di Stato maggiore della difesa della Nigeria. Nel Team Harry – che è stato sconfitto 25-21 – anche l’ex soldato Peacemaker Azuegbulam, ferito in combattimento nel nord-est (dove ha perso una gamba) e primo ...
