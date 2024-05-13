Harry e Meghan - in Nigeria 72 ore per un finto royal tour | la condanna dei tabloid britannici

- Meghan (con Harry) in Nigeria - critiche all’abito Windsor e ai gioielli costosi
Roma, 12 maggio 2024 – Tour “quasi reale” per Harry e Meghan in Nigeria in occasione degli Invictus Game, le competizioni sportive per i veterani militari feriti. E l’inevitabile pioggia di critiche, cadute addosso soprattutto alla duchessa ...
- Harry e Meghan di nuovo sotto i riflettori : ecco dove è stata avvistata la coppia di reali
Riecco Harry e Meghan. Il Daily Mail ha seguito la coppia di reali ribelli nel suo tour in Nigeria. La principessa americana ha visitato la casa del governatore dello stato di Lagos "vestita con un abito giallo, onorando le sue radici nigeriane e ...
- Harry e Meghan in Nigeria tra pallavolo e raccolta fondi
Il principe Harry e sua moglie Meghan sono stati in Nigeria per sostenere la salute mentale dei giovani colpiti dai conflitti e per promuovere gli Invictus Games. Questi giochi sono stati fondati dal principe Harry per aiutare la riabilitazione dei ...
