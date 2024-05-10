Serie TV ispirate a videogiochi | come se la cava Fallout rispetto a The Last of Us e Halo?

- Fallout registra numeri da record battendo Halo e The Last of Us
Fallout, la serie TV di Amazon Prime Video, non è solo un successo di critica. Secondo lo streamer infatti, la serie ha attirato 65 milioni di spettatori nei suoi primi 16 giorni di disponibilità, con la prima stagione resa interamente disponibile ...
Fallout batte The Last of Us e Halo e ottiene il miglior debutto di una serie tratta dai videogiochi
La serie Fallout ha battuto la concorrenza di The Last of Us e Halo, ottenendo il miglior debutto di una serie tratta dai videogiochi. Negli ultimi anni sono state tratte numerose serie tv di successo ispirate a popolari videogiochi e Fallout, ...
Fallout - The Last of Us ed Halo - le serie TV dei videogiochi : ne parliamo in un video!
Simone Milone e Luca Porro hanno colto la preziosa occasione rappresentata dal rilascio della serie TV di Fallout per parlare in modo approfondito delle varie trasposizioni televisive riguardanti il mondo dei videogiochi, citando ovviamente anche ...
