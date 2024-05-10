Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Joe Biden - nuova gaffe | Giappone xenofob - non vuole immigrati come Cina e Russia

Joe Biden

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Joe Biden, nuova gaffe: “Giappone xenofobo, non vuole immigrati come Cina e Russia” (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) di Fabiola Palmeri L’alleanza tra Tokyo e Washington ha subito un bel colpo al cuore, a seguito di uno degli ormai frequenti “equivoci dialettici” del presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden. Circa un mese fa a Washington, l’incontro tra il primo ministro Kishida Fumio e Joe Biden aveva visto i due leader in piena sintonia (tranne che per la vendita di U.S. Steel alla Giapponese Nippon Steel, osteggiata da Biden), ma l’incontinenza verbale del presidente statunitense ha intaccato la recente armonia dichiarata, a causa di un commento davvero poco diplomatico. Durante un discorso per la raccolta fondi, il presidente USA ha affermato: “Perché l’economia della Cina sta andando male? Perché il Giappone ha problemi? Perché li ha la Russia? E l’India? Perché sono paesi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: biden washington

Biden-Netanyahu relationship is strained like never before. Can the two leaders move forward - biden-Netanyahu relationship is strained like never before. Can the two leaders move forward - With both men balancing an explosive Mideast situation against their own domestic political problems, Netanyahu has grown increasingly resistant to biden’s public charm offensives and private pleading ...

Transcript: The New Antitrust Playbook with Jonathan Kanter - Transcript: The New Antitrust Playbook with Jonathan Kanter - Good afternoon, and welcome to washington Post Live. I’m Cat Zakrzewski, national tech policy reporter here at The washington Post, and I’m joined today by Jonathan Kanter, the assistant attorney ...

The Democrats’ depleted farm team: This election is Obama’s real legacy for his party - The Democrats’ depleted farm team: This election is Obama’s real legacy for his party - Yet even then, this need not be a disaster for Democrats. There’s still the entire elected Democratic Party for them to draw upon. In theory, all they’d need to do is find some Democratic governor or ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.