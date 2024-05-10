Glen Powell - Anthony Mackie e Laura Dern nel film di John Lee Hancock

- Glen Powell in trattative per il prossimo film di JJ Abrams
- Glen Powell in trattative per il nuovo film di J.J. Abrams
Glen Powell potrebbe essere la star del nuovo film di J. J. Abrams: un progetto ancora top secret e di cui non sono noti i dettagli, come riportato da THR. Dopo Hit Man e Twisters, film in uscita in cui vedremo l’attore di Tutti tranne te ...
- Huntington : Glen Powell Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris nel film A24
A24 si è aggiudicata la distribuzione internazionale di Huntington, il thriller di vendetta di John Patton Ford. oltre al già annunciato Glenn Powell, al cast si aggiungono anche Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris. Il film segue Becket Redfellow ...
Twisters, il trailer ufficiale del film [HD] - Twisters, il trailer ufficiale del film [HD] - Regia di Lee Isaac Chung. Un film con Glen powell, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katy M. O'Brian. Da mercoledì 17 luglio al cinema.
