Glen Powell - Anthony Mackie e Laura Dern nel film di John Lee Hancock

Glen Powell

Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie e Laura Dern nel film di John Lee Hancock (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Glen Powell , Anthony Mackie e la vincitrice dell’Oscar Laura Dern hanno firmato per recitare in “Monsanto”, l’ultimo film dello sceneggiatore e regista John Lee Hancock (The Founder, Saving Mr. Banks). Il film segue la storia vera del giovane e inesperto avvocato Brent Wisner (Powell), che nel 2019 ha intrapreso un caso apparentemente insormontabile contro il colosso chimico statunitense Monsanto per conto di Dewayne “Lee” Johnson (Mackie) che ha utilizzato i prodotti dell’azienda (pesticidi e prodotti chimici, Roundup in particolare) come parte del suo lavoro di giardiniere del liceo. Dern interpreta la dottoressa Melinda Rogers, la principale ...
