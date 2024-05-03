Huntington | Glen Powell Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris nel film A24

Huntington Glen

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Huntington: Glen Powell Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris nel film A24 (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) A24 si è aggiudicata la distribuzione internazionale di Huntington, il thriller di vendetta di John Patton Ford. oltre al già annunciato Glenn Powell, al cast si aggiungono anche Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris. Il film segue Becket Redfellow (Powell), l’erede di una fortuna multimiliardaria che non si fermerà davanti a nulla pur di ottenere ciò che si merita o ciò che pensa di meritarsi. John Patton Ford dirigerà il film da una sua sceneggiatura originale ispirata al titolo della Comedy di Studiocanal Kind Hearts and Coronets . Studiocanal finanzia interamente il film, mentre la direttrice del casting Lucy Bevan si occuperà di tutto il casting. Il vicepresidente esecutivo della produzione globale Ron Halpern e il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: huntington powell
  • Huntington Glen

    A24 è salito a bordo come distributore nazionale di Huntington di John Patton Ford, regista di I crimini di Emily, con il thriller di vendetta che aggiunge anche Ed Harris e Margaret Qualley a un cast che già include Glen Powell. Il film segue Becket Redfellow (Powell), l’erede di una fortuna ... Continua a leggere>>

  • Huntington Glen

    La casa di produzione cinematografica A24 ha firmato come distributore di Huntington (titolo provvisorio), thriller diretto da John Patton Ford. Si aggiungono adesso al cast anche Ed Harris e Margaret Qualley, che reciteranno al fianco del protagonista Glen Powell; quest’ultimo vestirà i panni di ... Continua a leggere>>

Ed Harris & Margaret Qualley join cast of thriller ‘huntington’ - As previously announced, acclaimed writer/director John Patton Ford (Emily The Criminal) will direct huntington (working title) from his original screenplay inspired by StudioCanal’s devilish Ealing ... Continua a leggere>>

‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Girl Abroad’ With A24 & Pacesetter - EXCLUSIVE: Chris Van Dusen, creator of Netflix’s Bridgerton, has found his next project. Van Dusen is developing a TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s book Girl Abroad with A24 and Pacesetter Productions. Continua a leggere>>

A24 Lands Hot Package ‘Onslaught’ From ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Director Adam Wingard - More from Deadline 'Bridgerton' Creator Chris Van Dusen Developing Series Adaptation Of 'Girl Abroad' With A24 & Pacesetter Studiocanal And A24 Team On Revenge Thriller 'huntington' Starring Glen ... Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Huntington Glen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.