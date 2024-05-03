Huntington | Glen Powell Margaret Qualley e Ed Harris nel film A24

Ed Harris & Margaret Qualley join cast of thriller ‘huntington’ - As previously announced, acclaimed writer/director John Patton Ford (Emily The Criminal) will direct huntington (working title) from his original screenplay inspired by StudioCanal’s devilish Ealing ... Continua a leggere>>

‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Girl Abroad’ With A24 & Pacesetter - EXCLUSIVE: Chris Van Dusen, creator of Netflix’s Bridgerton, has found his next project. Van Dusen is developing a TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s book Girl Abroad with A24 and Pacesetter Productions. Continua a leggere>>

A24 Lands Hot Package ‘Onslaught’ From ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Director Adam Wingard - More from Deadline 'Bridgerton' Creator Chris Van Dusen Developing Series Adaptation Of 'Girl Abroad' With A24 & Pacesetter Studiocanal And A24 Team On Revenge Thriller 'huntington' Starring Glen ... Continua a leggere>>