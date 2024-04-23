Highlights New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Sfida emozionante tra New, con la squadra di Thibodeau che la spunta 104-101 e si porta avanti 2-0 mantenendo il fattore campo. Al Madison Square Garden le partite non sono mai finite. I, sotto per grande parte della partita, rimontano dal 96-101 a favore deia 30 secondi dalla fine. Prima la tripla di Brunson (99-101) e poi quella di DiVincenzo (102-101) ribaltano Embiid (34+10+6) e compagni. Anunoby non sbaglia i liberi e mette subitonella condizione di non poter sbagliare né gara-3 né gara-4. Sponda, bene Brunson con 24 punti, 8 rimbalzi e 6 assist e Hart (doppia doppia da 21 rimbalzi e 15 assist). Ecco glidella sfida. SportFace.

Il video con Highlights e gol di Newcastle-Tottenham 4-0, match valido per il 33° turno della Premier League 2023 / 2024 . A St.James’ Park i padroni di casa trovano una vittoria pesante in chiave Europa, con gli Spurs che invece crollano e incappano in una sonora sconfitta che rischia di avere importanti ripercussioni nella lotta per il quarto posto che garantisce la Champions League nella prossima stagione. Di seguito le immagini salienti del ... (sportface)

Gli Highlights video della sfida tra New Orleans Pelicans e Los Angeles Lakers , valevole per i Play-In della Western Conference della NBA 2023/ 2024 . Per il secondo anno consecutivo LeBron James e compagni si aggiudicano lo spareggio per entrare nel tabellone dei playoffs come settimo seed. Lo scorso anno a farne le spese furono i Timberwolves, quest’anno invec saranno i Pelicans che dovranno ricorrere all’ultima partita da dentro o fuori contro ... (sportface)

Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Oklahoma City Thunder e New Orleans Pelicans , valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024 . Buona la prima per OKC, che ha faticato più del previsto ma è riuscita ad avere la meglio per 94-92 in un finale punto a punto. Decisivo il solito Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, miglior realizzatore del match con 28 punti. Di seguito le immagini salienti. The post Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans ... (sportface)

Gujarat and Karnataka lead the progress to clean energy transition: IEEFA report - Karnataka and Gujarat showcased their leadership in the progress toward the clean energy transition a report Indian States Electricity Transition SET by t ...bignewsnetwork

‘Dubai Humanitarian’ unveiled at global humanitarian meeting marking a new era of compassion and collaboration - After two decades of humanitarian efforts, a new face emerges for the world’s largest humanitarian hub – International Humanitarian City to be renamed and re-branded Dubai Humanitarian ...zawya

NBA Playoffs roundup: Nuggets rally, shock Lakers at buzzer - Jamal Murray hit a step-back jumper as time expired and host Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 on Monday in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round ...sportstar.thehindu