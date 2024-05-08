Tiffany Stratton | Ero nervosissima prima della Royal Rumble

- WWE Backlash : Naomi e Tiffany Stratton mettono a dura prova Bayley - ma la Role Model resta campionessa
Passiamo oltre e il secondo match di serata è il match valevole per il WWE Women’s Championship fra la campionessa Bayley e le sfidanti Tiffany Stratton e Naomi. Heeeeeey, heeey Bayley @itsBayleyWWE #WWEBacklash ...
- Booker T : “Tiffany Stratton è la star di SmackDown - merita di vincere il titolo dello show”
Tiffany Stratton ha lasciato rapidamente il segno a SmackDown con buone prestazioni. Nonostante non abbia partecipato a WrestleMania 40, sta già facendo passi da gigante nel brand blu. Booker T, ad esempi, è uno dei tanti ammiratori delle ...
- Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) : “Tiffany Stratton ama rubare le mosse e le gimmick”
Tiffany Stratton è una delle atlete più in voga degli ultimi tempi: la wrestler, infatti, è stata una vera e propria ‘tempesta’ per SmackDown, vista la sua rapidissima ascesa al top della divisione dello show blu. Dopo aver disputato ottimi ...
WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Recalls Nerves About Main Roster Debut At Royal Rumble - WWE star tiffany stratton has looked back on her Royal Rumble appearance, which was her main roster debut, recalling the nerves she had before the show.
