Tiffany Stratton | Ero nervosissima prima della Royal Rumble

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Ladi quest’anno ha visto debuttare nel main roster, salita alla ribalta a NXT dopo aver vinto il Women’s Championship nel maggio 2023. Sin dall’inizio del suo call up, Tiffy è stata subito protagonistazona altadivisione, arrivando a sfiorare il titolo sia all’Elimination Chamber che a Backlash. Tiffy Time In un recente episodio di “Insight with Chris Van Vliet”,ha ripensato al suo esordio alla, ricordando i nervi che avevadello show. “Ero estremamente nervosa per la. Mi sento come se… non so, era lavolta che i fan del main roster mi vedevano, ed ero ...

