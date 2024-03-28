Ash By Elegance Dana Brooke | “Tiffany Stratton ama rubare le mosse e le gimmick”

Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke): “Tiffany Stratton ama rubare le mosse e le gimmick” (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Tiffany Stratton è una delle atlete più in voga degli ultimi tempi: la wrestler, infatti, è stata una vera e propria ‘tempesta’ per SmackDown, vista la sua rapidissima ascesa al top della divisione dello show blu. Dopo aver disputato ottimi match, la Stratton si è guadagnata l’attenzione di chiunque, ma l’ex NXT Women’s Champion ha anche attirato critiche pesanti. Infatti, nelle ultime ore, una ex wrestler WWE ha accusato The Center of The Universe di aver rubato gimmick e mosse. Ash By Elegance, conosciuta in WWE come Dana Brooke, ora lotta in TNA e ha voluto accusare pesantemente Tiffany Stratton. Tramite il suo account X, infatti, l’ex WWE ha risposto a un fan che affermava come la ...
