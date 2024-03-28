Ash By Elegance Dana Brooke | “Tiffany Stratton ama rubare le mosse e le gimmick”

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)è una delle atlete più in voga degli ultimi tempi: la wrestler, infatti, è stata una vera e propria ‘tempesta’ per SmackDown, vista la sua rapidissima ascesa al top della divisione dello show blu. Dopo aver disputato ottimi match, lasi è guadagnata l’attenzione di chiunque, ma l’ex NXT Women’s Champion ha anche attirato critiche pesanti. Infatti, nelle ultime ore, una ex wrestler WWE ha accusato The Center of The Universe di aver rubato. Ash By, conosciuta in WWE come, ora lotta in TNA e ha voluto accusare pesantemente. Tramite il suo account X, infatti, l’ex WWE ha risposto a un fan che affermava come la ...

Dana Brooke calls WWE star Tiffany Stratton a ‘knock off Barbie’ who loves to steal moves - Former WWE star Dana Brooke is now wrestling in TNA under a new ring name and gimmick, “Ash by Elegance.” One week ago, WWE star Natalya complimented her former colleague on the execution of her ...msn

Allegations Arise Against WWE’s Tiffany Stratton for Mimicking Moves & Persona - The realm of WWE is experiencing a new dawn, and amid the transitions stands the rising luminary, Tiffany Stratton. Coined ‘Tiffy Time,’ she captivates with her striking beauty and has swiftly climbed ...msn

Bracon Ash smart home near Norwich for sale at £1.25m - A smart home in Bracon Ash, near Norwich, has come on the market for offers in excess of £1.25m. The home is set over two storeys, with selling agent Pymm & Co describing the open-plan living spaces ...edp24.co.uk