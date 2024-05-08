Playoff Nba - Boston e Oklahoma cominciano forte | ko Cleveland e Dallas in gara 1

- Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas 117-95 - Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Oklahoma batte Dallas 117-95. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sfiora l’ennesimo trentello stagionale e chiude con 29 punti, 9 rimbalzi e 9 assist. In doppia cifra anche Holmgren (19 punti+7 rimbalzi) e Jalen Williams (18 punti+5 rimbalzi+ 5 assist). Bene ...
- Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas Mavericks oggi in tv : canale - orario e diretta streaming gara1 playoffs NBA 2024
Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas Mavericks, gara1 delle semifinali della Western Conference dei playoffs NBA 2024. Primo episodio della serie tra i numeri 1 a Ovest e i Mavs, che hanno ...
- New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder oggi in tv : canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-3 playoffs NBA 2024
Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder, gara-3 del primo turno dei playoffs NBA 2023/2024. Troppo pesante l’assenza di Zion Williamson per i Pelicans nelle prime due gare della ...
NBA Playoffs: Celtics defeat the Cavaliers, Thunder beat Mavericks in Game 1 matchups - NBA playoffs: Celtics defeat the Cavaliers, Thunder beat Mavericks in Game 1 matchups - The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 120-95 win in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at TD Garden in Boston. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 32 poin ...