Playoff Nba - Boston e Oklahoma cominciano forte | ko Cleveland e Dallas in gara 1

Playoff Nba, Boston e Oklahoma cominciano forte: ko Cleveland e Dallas in gara 1 (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Milano, 8 maggio 2024 – Boston e Oklahoma City cominciano al meglio le rispettive serie di secondo turno Playoff con Cleveland e Dallas. Sia Celtics che Thunder ottengono due nette affermazioni in gara 1, lanciando un chiaro segnale agli avversari. Partiamo dalla squadra allenata da coach Mazzulla, che manda in archivio la pratica imponendosi ai danni dei Cavaliers con il risultato di 120-95. Primo quarto scoppiettante al TD Garden, che si chiude sul 40-34, con Brown grande protagonista con 15 punti. Nel secondo periodo gli attacchi rallentano decisamente (appena 15 punti per gli ospiti) e all'intervallo il tabellone luminoso recita +10 per i biancoverdi. Biancoverdi che allargano ulteriormente il distacco nella terza frazione, volando a +15, per poi chiudere ...
