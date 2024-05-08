Fonte : sportface di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas 117-95 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas 117-95, Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Oklahoma batte Dallas 117-95. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sfiora l’ennesimo trentello stagionale e chiude con 29 punti, 9 rimbalzi e 9 assist. In doppia cifra anche Holmgren (19 punti+7 rimbalzi) e Jalen Williams (18 punti+5 rimbalzi+ 5 assist). Bene anche Aaron Wiggins (16 punti+5 rimbalzi) e Jaylin Williams (11 punti+9 rimbalzi). Sottotono i big dei Mavericks. Irving mette a referto 20 punti e 3 assist e Doncic 19 punti con 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Buona la doppia doppia di Gafford da 16 punti e 11 rimbalzi. La serie resta a Oklahoma per gara-2, in programma nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 alle 03.30. SportFace.
