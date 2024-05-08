James McAvoy debutterà alla regia con California Schemin

Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role Is 'Better Than You Can Imagine' - Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role Is 'Better Than You Can Imagine' - Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" to immense acclaim, told a crowd at Brazilian fan convention CCXP (via Collider) that he's joined the MCU but wouldn't ...

Unravelling the Treasures: A Curated Guide to the Best Netflix Movies - Unravelling the Treasures: A Curated Guide to the Best Netflix Movies - M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, Split, is a tour de force that showcases james mcavoy’s mesmerising acting prowess. mcavoy portrays Kevin, a man with dissociative identity disorder who ...

Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly - Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly - Lohrei wasn’t the only Bruins rookie to notch his first career postseason goal in Game 1 as Justin Brazeau also potted one in the third period to put Boston ahead, 4-1, at 7:13 of the third. The ...