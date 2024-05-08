Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

James McAvoy debutterà alla regia con California Schemin

James McAvoy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

James McAvoy debutterà alla regia con California Schemin (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) James McAvoy, come rivelato in esclusiva da Deadline, debutterà alla regia con il lungometraggio dal titolo California Schemin. James McAvoy assumerà un ruolo di supporto nel film, che sarà interpretato dal candidato al BAFTA Samuel Bottomley e dal nuovo arrivato Séamus McLean Ross, che sta attualmente girando Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Attualmente intitolato California Schemin’ (titolo provvisorio), il film racconterà la vera storia di due ragazzi scozzesi di Dundee che truffarono l’industria musicale internazionale adottando accenti americani e fingendo di essere l’affermato duo rap Californiano, Silibil N’ Brains. alla fine degli anni ’90, Gavin Bain (McLean ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: mcavoy james

Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role Is 'Better Than You Can Imagine' - Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role Is 'Better Than You Can Imagine' - Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" to immense acclaim, told a crowd at Brazilian fan convention CCXP (via Collider) that he's joined the MCU but wouldn't ...

Unravelling the Treasures: A Curated Guide to the Best Netflix Movies - Unravelling the Treasures: A Curated Guide to the Best Netflix Movies - M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, Split, is a tour de force that showcases james mcavoy’s mesmerising acting prowess. mcavoy portrays Kevin, a man with dissociative identity disorder who ...

Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly - Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly - Lohrei wasn’t the only Bruins rookie to notch his first career postseason goal in Game 1 as Justin Brazeau also potted one in the third period to put Boston ahead, 4-1, at 7:13 of the third. The ...

Video di Tendenza
Video James McAvoy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.