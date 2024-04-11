Speak no Evil | ecco il primo trailer ufficiale del remake horror con James McAvoy

Ennesima performance folle e sconvolgente di James McAvoy nel trailer del remake Blumhouse dell'horror danese Speak No Evil. Altissima tensione e un James McAvoy semplicemente terrificante ci danno ... (movieplayer)
Blumhouse ha svelato il primo inquietantissimo trailer di Speak No Evil, remake del thriller/horror danese dall’enorme successo. Nel ruolo principale questa volta ci sarà James McAvoy, che ... (cinemaserietv)
Speak No Evil trailer and poster promise a spine-chilling thriller starring James McAvoy - The upcoming psychological thriller Speak No Evil promises an intense ride into suspense later this year. Directed by James Watkins and featuring a stellar cast including James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis ...theupcoming.co.uk
James McAvoy invites us to holiday hell in first trailer for new psychological thriller - James McAvoy experiences holiday hell in first trailer for new Blumhouse psychological thriller See No Evil directed by James Watkins ...shortlist
Speak No Evil – Watch James McAvoy in the trailer for the remake of the Danish psychological horror movie - From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a ...liveforfilm