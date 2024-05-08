Golf - PGA Championship 2024 | anche Tiger Woods al via

- Golf : McIlroy in cerca di soddisfazioni al Wells Fargo Championship
Va in scena al Quail Hollow Club il Wells Fargo Championship, ormai l’evento tradizionale nella North Carolina, e precisamente a Charlotte, del PGA Tour. Si precede il PGA Championship, e non è decisamente un caso il fatto che partecipino diversi ...
- Golf - Katsurogawa mette le marce alte nelle seconde nove e si prende l’ISPS Handa Championship
Un nome nuovo nell’albo d’oro del DP World Tour, il sesto giapponese della storia. Yuto Katsuragawa trionfa in casa e mette le mani sul trofeo dell’ISPS Handa Championship, dopo una seconda parte dell’ultimo giro da autentico mattatore. Punteggio ...
- Golf - Handa Championship : Jarvis domina in Giappone
Casey Jarvis è il nuovo leader dell’ISPS Handa Championship. A Gotemba, in Giappone, il sudafricano prende la testa delle classifica con 197 colpi, uno di vantaggio rispetto al tedesco Yannik Paul, con 198. Il podio è completato da cinque ...
Northern Colorado men’s golf moving to The Summit League beginning July 1 - Northern Colorado men’s golf moving to The Summit League beginning July 1 - Northern Colorado and Weber State will move to The Summit League with the four-member Big Sky Conference no longer sponsoring a championship.
Golf betting tips: Wells Fargo Championship - golf betting tips: Wells Fargo championship - There are two offerings on the PGA Tour this week, with the Wells Fargo championship taking place at Quail Hollow Club and the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes golf and Beach Club. The Wells Fargo is the ...
PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World - PGA championship Invites Seven LIV golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World - The PGA championship returns to Valhalla in Louisville ... Joaquin Niemann, who won the Australian Open in December and has two LIV golf wins this year, already received an invitation. The surprise ...