Golf, PGA Championship 2024: anche Tiger Woods al via (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Ci sarà anche Tiger Woods al via della 106/a edizione del PGA Championship, secondo Major maschile del 2024, n programma dal 16 al 19 maggio a Louisville. Nel Kentucky il 15 volte campione Major sarà impegnato sul percorso Valhalla Golf Club dove il fenomeno californiano si impose nel 2020. L’ultimo giocatore ad aver conquistato il PGA Championship su questo campo è stato invece, nel 2014, Rory McIlroy. Tra i partecipanti anche i 16 big della LIV Golf guidati da Brooks Koepka, che difende il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno. Trentatrè i campioni Major in gara, tra loro anche l’azzurro Francesco Molinari. SportFace.
