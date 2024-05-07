Fonte : comingsoon di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Those About To Die | Prime Video annuncia la data della serie con Anthony Hopkins ambientata all' epoca dei gladiatori

Those About To Die: Prime Video annuncia la data della serie con Anthony Hopkins ambientata all'epoca dei gladiatori (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il drama storico è scritto dallo sceneggiatore di 'Salvate il soldato Ryan' Robert Rodat e diretto dal regista di 'Independence Day' Roland Emmerich.
