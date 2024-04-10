Those About To Die | Il primo trailer della serie con Anthony Hopkins

Gold medallists at Paris Olympics to win $50,000 in World Athletics first - Athletics has become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions, with the sport’s governing body announcing on Wednesday the 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000 (£39 ...telegraph.co.uk

What Worries Me Most About a Trump Presidency - He could transform our government into a modern Tammany Hall, installing a kleptocratic leadership that will be difficult to dislodge.nytimes

Yes, You Can Grow One of These Enchanting Potted Topiaries - By Margaret Roach Have topiary (and eclipse glasses), will travel. Ken Selody, of Atlock Farm, put out the word in January: He had researched the path of totality of this week’s solar eclipse and ...nytimes