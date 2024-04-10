Those About To Die | Il primo trailer della serie con Anthony Hopkins

Those About

Those About To Die: Il primo trailer della serie con Anthony Hopkins

Peacock ha rilasciato il primissimo teaser di Those About to Die, serie ambientata in epoca romana con Anthony Hopkins per la regia di Roland Emmerich e Marco Kreuzpaintner. Tutti e dieci gli episodi della serie usciranno giovedì 18 luglio in streaming. Basata sull'omonimo classico di saggistica di Daniel P. Mannix, la serie vede Hopkins nei panni dell'imperatore Vaspasiano durante il culmine dell'Impero Romano. Il dramma epico è ambientato nel mondo corrotto della competizione tra gladiatori guidata dallo spettacolo, esplorando un lato dell'antica Roma mai raccontato prima: l'intrattenimento delle masse, dando alla folla ciò che desidera di più… sangue e sport.
