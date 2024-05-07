Fonte : quotidiano di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Perché la Ferrari azzurra a Miami | tra celebrazioni e operazione economica

Perché la Ferrari azzurra a Miami: tra celebrazioni e operazione economica (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Roma 7 maggio 2024 – La Ferrari cambia colore per il Gran Premio di Miami. Le macchine di Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, infatti, si tingono di azzurro questo weekend abbandonando l’iconico color rosso associato alla Scuderia da circa un secolo. La livrea speciale è stata creata per il 70esimo anniversario della presenza della Ferrari in Nord America e presenterà due tonalità di azzurro – Azzurro La Plata e Azzurro Dino – rendendo omaggio ad alcuni piloti leggendari che indossarono questi colori gareggiando per la scuderia, da Alberto Ascari a Clay Regazzoni. La partnership con Hp Ma il colore non è l’unica novità a Miami: la Ferrari ha annunciato di aver trovato un accordo per una storica title partnership pluriennale con la multinazionale statunitense del settore informatico HP. Il Cavallino ...
