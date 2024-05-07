Fonte : mistermovie di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Patty Jenkins conferma che Wonder Women 3 sarà realizzato

Patty Jenkins

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Patty Jenkins conferma che Wonder Women 3 sarà realizzato (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Patty Jenkins ha confermato che un terzo film di 'Wonder Woman' è stato archiviato "probabilmente facilmente per sempre", perché la Warner Bros. "non è interessata" a realizzare altri film della serie "per il momento". Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
Notizie su altre fonti: jenkins patty

Patty Jenkins confirms Wonder Woman 3 cancelled “probably easily forever” - patty jenkins confirms Wonder Woman 3 cancelled “probably easily forever” - jenkins was in the process of creating a third film in the series with Gal Gadot. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran assuming control of DC Studios, they had a new direction in mind for the ...

Wonder Woman 3, Chris Pine stupito dalla decisione di cancellare il film - Wonder Woman 3, Chris Pine stupito dalla decisione di cancellare il film - Chris Pine ha avuto difficoltà a metabolizzare la decisione presa dai DC Studios in merito al futuro di Wonder Woman, dopo che il terzo film è stato cestinato.

Patty Jenkins was reportedly working on Wonder Woman 3's script. - patty jenkins was reportedly working on Wonder Woman 3's script. - patty jenkins was reportedly working on Wonder Woman 3's script. She is back on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and is wholly focused on that.

Video di Tendenza
Video Patty Jenkins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.