Denver cade ancora e Minnesota va sul 2-0 - Knicks-Pacers 1-0

- Playoff Nba - Phoenix eliminata : Minnesota passa il turno. New York e Indiana volano sul 3-1
Milano, 29 aprile 2024 – Finisce la stagione di Phoenix, eliminata 4-0 da Minnesota al primo turno dei Playoff Nba. Anche Minnesota rischia di andarsene a casa dopo la sconfitta in gara 4 a Indianapolis, con i Pacers adesso avanti 3-1. Stesso ...
- NBA Playoff 2024 : buona la prima per Denver e New York. Vittorie anche di Cleveland e Minnesota
Sono cominciati i Playoff NBA 2024 con quattro sfide. Denver comincia la difesa del titolo con una vittoria contro i Los Angeles Lakers per 114-103. Eppure gli ospiti sono loro a partire meglio nel primo quarto, chiuso avanti di otto punti. la ...
- NBA - i risultati della notte : Phoenix sorprende Denver - OKC ko con Houston all’overtime. Bene Minnesota e New York
Nottata piena di partite in NBA, sempre più vicina alla fine della stagione regolare. Scivolata dei Denver Nuggets: fra le mura amiche trovano un bruciante ko per 97-104 con i Phoenix Suns, dettato dai 30 punti di Kevin Durant con 13 assist, non ...
Edwards, Towns lead Wolves' 106-80 blitz of Murray, Jokic for 2-0 series lead over champion Nuggets - Edwards, Towns lead Wolves' 106-80 blitz of Murray, Jokic for 2-0 series lead over champion Nuggets - Another dominant performance by the minnesota Timberwolves has the reigning but reeling NBA champion Denver Nuggets on the cusp of a stunning early exit from the playoffs.
Jalen Brunson stars as New York Knicks take lead over Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves thrash Denver Nuggets - Jalen Brunson stars as New york Knicks take lead over Indiana Pacers, minnesota Timberwolves thrash Denver Nuggets - Jalen Brunson scored 40 points or more for the fourth game in a row to help the New york Knicks take a 1-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs.