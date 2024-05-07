Fonte : movieplayer di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Da Chainsaw Man a Naruto - 5 anime maledettamente da recuperare se avete amato Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw Man

Da Chainsaw Man a Naruto, 5 anime “maledettamente” da recuperare se avete amato Jujutsu Kaisen (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Se sei rimasto stregato da Jujutsu Kaisen, non perderti queste 5 serie anime che ricordano la storia e le ambientazioni della vita maledetta di Yuji Itadori. "Maledizione, che serie Jujutsu Kaisen!" Provate a dire di non conoscere qualcuno che vi abbia detto una frase simile. Perché sembra che la ricetta del successo alla fine sia questa: stregoni, maledizioni e personaggi maledettamente complessi. Da quando l'opera di Gege Akutami è sbarcata sulla rivista Weekly Sh?nen Jump di Sh?eisha nel 2018, ha riscontrato un aumento di apprezzamenti sempre crescente, raggiungendo il titolo di manga più venduto in Giappone nel 2021. La sua trasposizione animata non è da meno. Realizzata dal rinomato studio MAPPA (Tokyo Ghoul, Chainsaw Man) e approdata di recente su Netflix, ...
