Anime Awards | Jujutsu Kaisen è l' anime dell' anno

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, vincitori: “Suzume” Miglior film, “Jujutsu Kaisen” migliore serie
Con un numero di votanti record - ben 34 milioni - Crunchyroll ha rivelato i nomi dei vincitori degli Anime Awards 2024 a Tokyo. Crunchyroll ha rivelato i ... (movieplayer)
Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo speciale dedicato, quali sono tutte le nomination ai Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: un anno decisamente interessante e ... (tuttotek)
Tra le celebrities che presenteranno la serata di premiazione degli Anime Awards 2024 anche l'attrice Iman Vellani, la cantautrice Giapponese LiSA, la modella ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Jujutsu Kaisen Anime of the Year Award While Cosplaying JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion presented Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 with Anime of the Year at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards while cosplaying as a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure character. The second season of ...in.ign
And the Winners of the 2024 Vulture Stunt Awards Are: We created the Vulture Stunt Awards last year to help do our small part to correct this glaring injustice, and we were ecstatic about the response among both readers and industry professionals. This ...vulture
Apple Hit With $2B EU Fine for “Abusing Dominant Position” in Market for Music Streaming Apps: The European Commission, a key body of the European Union (EU) has fined Apple €1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) for “abusing its dominant position on the market for the distribution of music streaming ...uk.style.yahoo