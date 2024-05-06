Fonte : movieplayer di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Superman | James Gunn svela il look di David Corenswet nella prima foto ufficiale dal set

Superman: James Gunn svela il look di David Corenswet nella prima foto ufficiale dal set (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Il regista James Gunn ha condiviso online la prima foto di David Corenswet nell'iconico ruolo di Superman, svelandone anche il costume e il look nel film. James Gunn ha regalato ai fan la prima foto di David Corenswet nell'iconico ruolo di Superman, svelando così anche il look e il costume che l'attore avrà nel film in arrivo nel luglio 2025. Lo scatto mostra l'attore impegnato a indossare gli stivali e il regista ha svelato che l'immagine è stata scattata dalla fotografa di scena Jessica Miglio. La prima foto del ...
