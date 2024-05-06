Superman | James Gunn svela il look di David Corenswet nella prima foto ufficiale dal set

- Il regista di Superman James Gunn parla della riformulazione di “Teoria della cospirazione” da parte di Henry Cavill
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie James Gunn sfata una teoria del complotto riguardante la riformulazione di Henry Cavill nei panni di Superman. | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - ...
- DCU : James Gunn risponde per le rime alle teorie del complotto dei fan su Henry Cavill/Superman
Il capo dei DC Studios, James Gunn, ha risposto alle accuse dei fan di aver sempre complottato per spodestare Henry Cavill dal suo ruolo di Superman. Se il 2023 ha dimostrato qualcosa, è che il DCEU aveva un disperato bisogno di essere riavviato. ...
- Superman : James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU?
Continuano le riprese del film DCU mentre i fan speculano sulle sue possibili apparizioni James Gunn ha condiviso un nuovo post sui social media senza aggiungere alcun commento, alimentando ulteriori speculazioni dei fan sulla possibile apparizione ...
First Look at David Corenswet in Costume for James Gunn’s Superman - First Look at David Corenswet in Costume for james Gunn’s superman - superman is the highly anticipated DC Studios film from director james Gunn, and it’ll kickstart the DC Universe in a big way when it hits theaters next year. The director has been teasing fans with ...
“Henry Cavill Jnr.” Fans Drool Over David Corenswet’s First Glimpse With a Familiar Taste as James Gunn’s New Superman - “Henry Cavill Jnr.” Fans Drool Over David Corenswet’s First Glimpse With a Familiar Taste as james Gunn’s New superman - T he hype surrounding first Henry Cavill reprising his superman role in james Gunn's DC, second, his exit, third, David Corenswet taking on the role, and lastly, the unmistakable ...
David Corenswet becomes Superman in the first photo in the suit - David Corenswet becomes superman in the first photo in the suit - Via his Instagram account, james Gunn shared the image with the simple caption, “Get ready. #superman 7.11.25.” The image shows the actor putting on one of the suit’s boots, while a giant pink and ...