Superman | James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU?

In occasione del Superman Day, James Gunn ha condiviso sui social media una nuova foto dal set del suo prossimo reboot del DCU con le star David Corenswet e Rachel Brosnahan. Superman, il supereroe ... (movieplayer)
Neva Howell (Burden, Run the Race) vestirà i panni di Martha Kent, la madre adottiva di Clark Kent, in Superman della Warner Bros/DC Studios diretto da James Gunn. L’attrice si unisce così alla ... (cinemaserietv)
L'attrice Neva Howell ha ottenuto il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film Superman, con star David Corenswet, scritto e diretto da James Gunn. Sarà Neva Howell a interpretare Martha Kent nel film Superman, ... (movieplayer)
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Pruitt Taylor Vince è stato scelto per interpretare il ruolo del padre adottivo di Clark Kent/Superman, Jonathan ... (mistermovie)
Warner Bros/DC ha scelto l’attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film Superman diretto da James Gunn: il ruolo del padre adottivo del supereroe andrà a Pruitt Taylor Vince. Taylor Vince seguirà ... (cinemaserietv)
Il regista era presente al CinemaCon di Las Vegas dove ha anticipato altri dettagli del suo nuovo film James Gunn è intervenuto via streaming al CinemaCon di Las Vegas durante il panel della Warner ... (movieplayer)
