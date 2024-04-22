Superman | James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU?

Superman James

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Superman: James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU? (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Continuano le riprese del film DCU mentre i fan speculano sulle sue possibili apparizioni James Gunn ha condiviso un nuovo post sui social media senza aggiungere alcun commento, alimentando ulteriori speculazioni dei fan sulla possibile apparizione di un loro beniamino in Superman. Su Instagram, il regista ha condiviso un'immagine di un classico emblema S, e alcuni fan ritengono che rappresenti la piastrina che verrà utilizzata per il collare di Krypto nel prossimo film che inaugurerà il DC Universe nelle sale cinematografiche il prossimo 11 luglio 2025. Senza alcun contesto, è difficile dire se la foto non sia stata condivisa come un semplice modo per anticipare lo stesso film, o come omaggio all'iconico personaggio. Gunn
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Superman James

    In occasione del Superman Day, James Gunn ha condiviso sui social media una nuova foto dal set del suo prossimo reboot del DCU con le star David Corenswet e Rachel Brosnahan. Superman, il supereroe ... (movieplayer)

  • Superman James

    Neva Howell (Burden, Run the Race) vestirà i panni di Martha Kent, la madre adottiva di Clark Kent, in Superman della Warner Bros/DC Studios diretto da James Gunn. L’attrice si unisce così alla ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Superman James

    L'attrice Neva Howell ha ottenuto il ruolo di Martha Kent nel film Superman, con star David Corenswet, scritto e diretto da James Gunn. Sarà Neva Howell a interpretare Martha Kent nel film Superman, ... (movieplayer)

  • Superman James

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Pruitt Taylor Vince è stato scelto per interpretare il ruolo del padre adottivo di Clark Kent/Superman, Jonathan ... (mistermovie)

  • Superman James

    Warner Bros/DC ha scelto l’attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film Superman diretto da James Gunn: il ruolo del padre adottivo del supereroe andrà a Pruitt Taylor Vince. Taylor Vince seguirà ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Superman James

    Il regista era presente al CinemaCon di Las Vegas dove ha anticipato altri dettagli del suo nuovo film James Gunn è intervenuto via streaming al CinemaCon di Las Vegas durante il panel della Warner ... (movieplayer)

Superman: James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU?

Superman: James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU - Su Instagram, il regista ha condiviso un'immagine di un classico emblema S, e alcuni fan ritengono che rappresenti la piastrina che verrà utilizzata per il collare di Krypto nel prossimo film che ...movieplayer

Zack Snyder's thoughts on James Gunn's DC universe vision - Zack Snyder, known for his work on DC movies like 'Man of Steel' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', has shared his thoughts on James Gunn's dir ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Zack Snyder says he is excited about future of DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran - The filmmaker, known for films such as Man of Steel and Justice League in the DC Extended Universe, is currently promoting his new film Rebel Moon-Part Two: The Scargiver ...telegraphindia

Video di Tendenza
Video Superman James
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.