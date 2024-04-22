Superman | James Gunn ha appena spoilerato la presenza di Krypto nel film DCU?

(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Continuano le riprese delmentre i fan speculano sulle sue possibili apparizioniha condiviso un nuovo post sui social media senza aggiungere alcun commento, alimentando ulteriori speculazioni dei fan sulla possibile apparizione di un loro beniamino in. Su Instagram, il regista ha condiviso un'immagine di un classico emblema S, e alcuni fan ritengono che rappresenti la piastrina che verrà utilizzata per il collare dinel prossimoche inaugurerà il DC Universe nelle sale cinematografiche il prossimo 11 luglio 2025. Senza alcun contesto, è difficile dire se la foto non sia stata condivisa come un semplice modo per anticipare lo stesso, o come omaggio all'iconico personaggio.

