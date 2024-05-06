Superman - David Corenswet col nuovo costume dell’eroe DC FOTO

- Superman : James Gunn condivide una nuova foto dal dietro le quinte con David Corenswet e Rachel Brosnahan
In occasione del Superman Day, James Gunn ha condiviso sui social media una nuova foto dal set del suo prossimo reboot del DCU con le star David Corenswet e Rachel Brosnahan. Superman, il supereroe più iconico di tutti i tempi ha fatto il suo ...
- Superman : David Corenswet ha svelato il look del suo Clark Kent?
Alcune foto della star di Superman mentre gira uno spot pubblicitario in Messico sono state condivise online, dandoci un'idea del fisico impressionante dell'attore e (forse) del suo look da Clark Kent. L'interprete di Superman, David Corenswet, si ...
- Superman : David Corenswet rivela quali fumetti hanno influenzato il reboot
Durante un'apparizione alla proiezione del suo nuovo film, The Greatest Hits, David Corenswet ha rivelato alcune delle trame dei fumetti a cui si ispirerà il Superman di James Gunn. David Corenswet, la star di Superman, è apparso a sorpresa ieri ...
Superman FIRST Look Unveils David Corenswet As Man of Steel; James Gunn Brings Red Trunks Back | Photo - superman FIRST Look Unveils david Corenswet As Man of Steel; James Gunn Brings Red Trunks Back | Photo - superman writer-director James Gunn has released the first official look at david Corenswet suited up as the Man of Steel.
