Superman, David Corenswet col nuovo costume dell’eroe DC (FOTO) (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Finalmente, è stato svelato il nuovo costume del Superman di David Corenswet, protagonista del film DC di James Gunn, che dovrebbe rilanciare l’universo cinematografico DC. Una prima FOTO in esclusiva è stata condivisa dal regista di Guardiani della Galassia su Threads; il film è atteso nelle sale l’11 luglio 2025 e segnerà la nuova interpretazione live-action di Clark Kent dopo quella di Henry Cavill nei film di Zack Snyder. David Corenswet come Superman (Fonte: James Gunn – Threads)Secondo i DC Studios, Superman – che sarà girato interamente in IMAX – racconta la storia del viaggio di Superman per riconciliare la sua eredità kryptoniana con la sua educazione umana come Clark Kent di Smallville, ...
