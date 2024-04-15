Superman | David Corenswet ha svelato il look del suo Clark Kent?

Notizie Correlate
Durante un'apparizione alla proiezione del suo nuovo film, The Greatest Hits, David Corenswet ha rivelato alcune delle trame dei fumetti a cui si ispirerà il Superman di James Gunn. David Corenswet, ... (movieplayer)
Nella foto postata dall'attrice si intravede un dettaglio del nuovo costume di Superman? Le riprese del nuovo Superman di James Gunn sono attualmente in corso, così nelle ultime ore Rachel Brosnahan, ... (movieplayer)
David Corenswet, interprete di Superman nel nuovo film di James Gunn, ha definito il futuro progetto del DCU qualcosa di unico e totalmente a sè stante. Ha dichiarato che l’atmosfera del film prende ... (cinemaserietv)
