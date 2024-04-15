Superman | David Corenswet ha svelato il look del suo Clark Kent?

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Alcune foto della star dimentre gira uno spot pubblicitario in Messico sono state condivise online, dandoci un'idea del fisico impressionante dell'attore e (forse) del suoda. L'interprete di, si sarebbe preso una pausa dal set del cinecomic di James Gunn per girare uno spot. Mentre le riprese del nuovo film DC sull'Uomo d'Acciaio sono in corso in Norvegia, con precisione sulle Isole Svalbard,, che non ha ancora fatto la sua comparsa sul gelido set, è stato avvistato in Messico, intento a girare uno spot pubblicitario. Le foto trapelate in rete non solo mostrerebbero il fisico imponente dell'attore, che si è preparato a lungo per, ma fornirebbero un primo sguardo al ...

