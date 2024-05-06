Fonte : game-experience di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Lords of the Fallen e Sniper | Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 sono in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass

Lords of the Fallen e Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 sono in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) CI Games ha confermato i rumor emersi in rete nei giorni scorsi attraverso un comunicato stampa, pubblicato sul sito finanziario polacco Bankier.pl, rivelando di aver stretto un accordo con Microsoft per portare Lords of the Fallen e Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 su Xbox Game Pass. Come possiamo leggere su Wccftech, appena tre giorni giorni fa è emersa in rete un’indiscrezione riguardante l’arrivo di Lords of the Fallen sul servizio in abbonamento del colosso americano, anticipando di conseguenza la conclusione di un accordo tra team e Microsoft. Ma adesso abbiamo avuto la conferma ufficiale, con CI Games che ha annunciato l’arrivo ...
