Kevin Owens: “Il mio contratto scadrà a inizio 2025, non do nulla per scontato” (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Kevin Owens è uno degli uomini più importante del roster WWE. Attualmente, insieme a Randy Orton, è in faida con la “nuova” Bloodline di Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga e Tanga Loa. A Backlash lui e Randy hanno rimediato una sconfitta, ma la sensazione è che la faida non sia ancora giunta alla fine. Durante una recente intervista, il canadese ha parlato della sua situazione contrattuale. “Vedremo cosa accadrà” Durante una recente intervista con Metro.co.uk, Kevin Owens ha parlato della sua attuale situazione contrattuale confermando che il suo contratto scadrà a inizio 2025. Ecco le sue parole: “Non do nulla per scontato, per certo. Ho ancora 9 mesi di contratto. Non so quello che potrà succedere da ...
