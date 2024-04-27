WWE | Randy Orton non dimentica Kevin Owens - sarà sfida alla nuova Bloodline a Backlash!

WWE: Randy Orton non dimentica Kevin Owens, sarà sfida alla nuova Bloodline a Backlash! (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Dopo il viscido attacco di settimana scorsa, Kevin Owens ha voluto provare a vendicarsi della Bloodline durante l’ultima puntata di Smackdown andata in scena nella notte. Il tutto senza molto successo visto che la nuova Bloodline di Tama Tonga e Solo Sikoa sembrava stesse avendo la meglio, sfruttando la superiorità numerica, dimenticandosi però di un certo alleato dell’ex ROH. La superiorità è durata però poco visto che Randy Orton, partner di KO nella Road to Wrestlemania, non si è dimenticato dell’ex NXT, soccorrendolo e cacciando i due. Ma non solo. Dopo un confronto con Nick Aldis, The Viper ha chiesto ed ottenuto che lui ed Owens sfidino la Bloodline a Backlash, rendendo ...
