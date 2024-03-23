WWE | Kevin Owens e Randy Orton nuovamente in team settimana prossima | Pretty Deadly vittime sacrificali?

(Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Dopo un confronto backstage al cospetto di Nick Aldis,ha sfidato iad un match durante il prossimo episodio di Smackdown. Dopo un tentennamento iniziale,è stato scelto da KO come suo partner ed il General Manager di Smackdown ha reso ufficiale l’incontro, prima che l’ex Undisputed Tag-Champion colpisse con un solo pugno entrambi gli ex NXT. Non è stato però l’unico match ufficializzato per il prossimo episodio dello show blu, visto che Bianca Belair se la vedrà con Dakota Kai dopo quanto accaduto ieri notte: a seguito della vittoria di IYO SKY contro Naomi e dell’assalto di tutto il Damage CTRL nei confronti dell’ex TNA, la EST ha provato a respingere la stable capitanata dalla WWE Women’s Champion, senza esito ...

Kevin Sullivan Says This WWE Hall Of Famer 'Doesn't Get His Due' - Kevin Sullivan believes that a late WWE legend's work in the ring hasn't got the due it deserves, highlighting one aspect of his wrestling that impressed him.wrestlinginc

Bill Goldberg blasts WWE for having his famous streak broken by 'some Japanese girl' before finally hitting back at Bret Hart's criticism for ending his career, insisting 'I'm ... - Goldberg supposedly achieved a record of 173 straight wins in the World Wrestling Championship (WCW) - though the numbers are hotly contested - before Asuka came along and beat it.dailymail.co.uk

Kevin Sullivan – ‘Damian Priest Is Underrated’, + Natalya Recalls Facing Charlotte Flair - Kevin Sullivan - 'Damian Priest Is Underrated', + Natalya Recalls Facing Charlotte Flair Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews